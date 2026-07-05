CHATHAM – A vessel ran aground off Strong Island in Chatham shortly before midnight (Saturday/Sunday). Five people were on board and no injuries were reported. Chatham Harbormaster and the Coast Guard responded to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
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No injuries reported after vessel runs aground off Chatham
July 5, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Chatham