Officers investigating suspicious activity nab two on drug charges; one with warrant



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: While on patrol On Thursday, July 10, shortly before 7:00 p.m. Yarmouth Police officers encountered an Audi sedan with several individuals inside the vehicle and standing nearby in the vicinity of the Brothers Food Mart.

An officer recognized the individuals as being associated with narcotics use and distribution. During the investigation, officers observed a used glass crack pipe inside the vehicle. A subsequent search uncovered 9.5 grams of fentanyl and more than 15 small bags of cocaine weighing 29.5 grams total.



The following individuals were arrested:

• Amber Seyffert, 47, of South Dennis, was charged with Trafficking Cocaine, 18 to 36 Grams.

• Vincint Silva, 29, of Eastham, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A Controlled Substance.

• Nevin Campbell, 32, of Brewster, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Seyffert and Silva were arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Friday. Campbell was released on personal recognizance.

The Yarmouth Police Department remains committed to proactively addressing drug related activity and protecting the safety of the community.