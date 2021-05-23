You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person rescued after sailboat capsizes off Chatham

One person rescued after sailboat capsizes off Chatham

May 23, 2021

CHATHAM – The Chatham Fire rescue boat responded to Stage Harbor after reports a sailboat capsized plunging one person into the chilly waters. The incident happened shortly after 6 PM Sunday. The victim was brought into the Chatham Harbormaster’s office and evaluated by EMTs for possible hypothermia.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 