EASTHAM/ORLEANS – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle collision on the Eastham side of the Route 6 rotary. A second person was treated and released at the scene. Traffic delays were likely in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One person taken to Cape Cod Hospital after traffic crash at Orleans/Eastham rotary
April 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
