One person taken to Cape Cod Hospital after traffic crash at Orleans/Eastham rotary

One person taken to Cape Cod Hospital after traffic crash at Orleans/Eastham rotary

April 10, 2025

EASTHAM/ORLEANS – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle collision on the Eastham side of the Route 6 rotary. A second person was treated and released at the scene. Traffic delays were likely in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

