You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Ordnance found at Eastham Beach being detonated in place

Ordnance found at Eastham Beach being detonated in place

November 13, 2025


EASTHAMFrom Eastham Police: Please be advised that a volatile ordinance was discovered at a bay beach in North Eastham earlier today. The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was requested to the scene and decided that the safest course of action is to detonate the device at its current remote location on the beach. There is no danger to the public, but if you’re in North Eastham you may have heard the detonation occur.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 