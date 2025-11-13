EASTHAM – From Eastham Police: Please be advised that a volatile ordinance was discovered at a bay beach in North Eastham earlier today. The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was requested to the scene and decided that the safest course of action is to detonate the device at its current remote location on the beach. There is no danger to the public, but if you’re in North Eastham you may have heard the detonation occur.
Ordnance found at Eastham Beach being detonated in place
November 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Steamship Authority names next General Manager
- Sandwich voters to consider changing housing by-laws at Special Town Meeting
- Outer Cape Health Services urges residents to get vaccinated ahead of the holidays
- Sandwich woman completes Antarctic ultramarathon
- Listening sessions scheduled in five Cape Cod towns to get input on opioid settlement money
- Provincetown receives $350k for police, housing
- Local United Way issues emergency SNAP relief funding
- New rules intended to make moped riding safer on Martha’s Vineyard
- Woodwell Climate Research Center receives $10M donation from MacKenzie Scott
- Barnstable prepares to host several Veterans’ Day events
- Work begins to expand Centerville’s Mother’s Park and area sewage infrastructure
- Latest on federal food aid freeze: MA attorney general says she’s “disappointed” in SCOTUS decision, with Senate deal coming
- Former chairman of Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe sentenced to prison