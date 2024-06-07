CHATHAM – An Osprey nest caused a fire on a utility pole early Friday morning in Chatham. Eversource crews responded to the Bridge Street location to clear the next and repair the damage. The Osprey’s were able to escape uninjured.
Osprey’s nest sparks utility pole fire in Chatham
June 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
