Osprey’s nest sparks utility pole fire in Chatham

June 7, 2024



CHATHAM – An Osprey nest caused a fire on a utility pole early Friday morning in Chatham. Eversource crews responded to the Bridge Street location to clear the next and repair the damage. The Osprey’s were able to escape uninjured.
