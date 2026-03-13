Overdose death on Cape Cod leads to multi-town investigation resulting in drug bust

BARNSTABLE – From the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois and Barnstable Police Chief Jeanne Challies announced Friday that on March 12, 2026, after a month’s long investigation by multiple towns, 62 -year-old, William Sarnie, of Nantucket and 56-year-old, Andre Silvia, of Wareham, were taken into police custody for their involvement in illegal drug activity.

This investigation began during the month of November 2025 when members of the State Police Detective Unit, assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, investigated a fatal overdose in Barnstable County. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that the cause of death was diabetic ketoacidosis complicated by cocaine intoxication. Through investigative efforts, Andre Silvia was identified as the main supplier of the cocaine. Throughout the investigation, William Sarnie was also tied to Silvia through an investigation by the Barnstable Police Department.

On January 8, 2026, the Barnstable Police Detective Unit arrested a Nantucket resident preparing to transport a kilo of cocaine from Hyannis to Nantucket. 62-year-old Edward Gillespie was identified as a narcotics supplier, trafficking cocaine from Hyannis to the island. Following Gillespie’s arrest, the Barnstable Police Detective Unit executed a Search Warrant for his Nantucket residence. With the support of the Nantucket Police Detective Unit, United States Coast Guard and resident Cape Cod DEA office, a search of Gillespie’s home yielded additional quantities of cocaine, amphetamines, evidence of narcotics trafficking and approximately $10,000 in US currency.

Over the course of several months authorities enhanced investigative techniques were utilized to secure search warrants. On March 12, 2026, members of the Cape & Islands State Police Detective Unit, Barnstable Police Department, DEA Cape Cod Taskforce, Wareham Police Department, Plymouth County State Police Detective Unit, Sandwich Police Department, Nantucket Police Department, and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Service Section, executed the search warrants at properties located in Wareham, MA. Simultaneously, the Barnstable Police Department, Cape & Islands State Police Detective Unit, and Nantucket Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Nantucket.

As a result of the execution of the search warrants both William Sarnie and Andre Silvia were arrested and held without bail pending their arraignments.

William Sarnie is charged with Conspiracy to violate drug law felony, Trafficking 200 grams or more cocaine, and Distribution of Class B, Cocaine. Mr. Sarnie was arraigned in the Barnstable District Court on March 13, 2026. The Commonwealth requested Mr. Sarnie be held without bail pending a dangerous hearing. That hearing is scheduled on March 17, 2026, in the Barnstable District Court.

Andre Silvia is charged with trafficking 200 grams or more of cocaine, and conspiracy to violate drug law felony. Mr. Silvia will be arraigned in the Barnstable District court. Mr. Silvia is also charged in Wareham District Court trafficking 200 grams or more cocaine and other drug related charges.

Edward Gillespie was charged with Trafficking Cocaine over 200 Grams and was arraigned in the Barnstable District Court on January 9, 2026. Mr. Gillespie is next scheduled in court on March 25, 2026, for a Probable Cause hearing.

District Attorney Galibois and Chief Challies would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the many agencies and partners whose collaboration and dedication made this investigation successful. The coordinated efforts, professionalism, and commitment demonstrated throughout this process reflect the strength of our collective mission to protect and serve our community.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.