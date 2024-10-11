Overnight crash reduces traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

EASTHAM – A traffic crash around 1:30 AM caused a large power outage and reduced traffic in Eastham. A vehicle struck a utility pole on State Highway (Route 6) near Hemenway Road. The driver was evaluated for what appeared to be minor injuries. Eversource was able to reduce the resulting outage to 132 customers. Eastham Police report that Route 6 is down to one lane in either direction so motorists should expect delays.

Update from Eastham Police: On October 11, 2024 at approximately 1:30 AM, the Eastham Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle crash on Route 6 in the area of Hemenway Road. Additional callers also reported that a telephone pole had been struck and that an electrical transformer was on fire. The first arriving officers located a vehicle off the roadway and into the woods, as well as a telephone pole that had been broken, as a result of the crash. The pole was hanging over Route 6 and in danger of falling. The Eastham Fire Department responded to the scene to contain any hazards caused by the downed pole as well as to treat any injuries suffered by the vehicle occupant.

After an on-scene investigation conducted by the Eastham Police Officers, the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle, Grace Ahl, 31 of Hull MA, was placed under arrest for the following charges:

Operating Under the Influence of Liquor

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Marked Lanes Violation

Ahl was released by a bail commissioner on personal recognizance and is due to be arraigned at the Orleans District Court on Friday morning.

Route 6 was completely closed in both directions for approximately two hours while the scene was investigated, and precautions could be taken to ensure the safety of passing vehicles. Due to the damage to the telephone pole, both southbound lanes of Route 6 were deemed unsafe for vehicle traffic. At approximately 3:30 AM, one lane of Route 6 traffic was opened in each direction.

The Orleans Police Department also assisted at the scene.