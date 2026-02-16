Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

332 PM EST Mon Feb 16 2026

…Patchy Light Freezing Drizzle Possible Tuesday Morning…

A weak storm system passing to our north on Tuesday will bring with it a risk for patchy light freezing drizzle or flurries during the Tuesday pre-dawn hours into the rest of Tuesday morning. The anticipated spotty coverage of freezing drizzle should minimize impacts, although unpaved roads, sidewalks and elevated bridges could still become slippery. Use caution if traveling Tuesday morning.