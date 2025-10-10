Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Chatham





CHATHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car and seriously injured in Chatham. The incident happened about 4 PM on Route 28 at Pilgrim Village Way. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Chatham Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The Tesla sedan involved stayed at the scene. Chatham Police requested the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team to investigate the crash. Route 28 was closed between George Ryder Road and Old Queen Anne Road and motorists were urged to avoid the area.