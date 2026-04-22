CHATHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Chatham shortly before 5 PM Wednesday, The incident happened at the intersection of Route 28 and Morton Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Chatham Police are investigating the incident.
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Pedestrian struck by a car in Chatham
April 22, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Chatham