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Pedestrian struck by a car in Chatham

April 22, 2026

CHATHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Chatham shortly before 5 PM Wednesday, The incident happened at the intersection of Route 28 and Morton Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Chatham Police are investigating the incident.

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