EASTHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Eastham sometime after 4:30 PM Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred on Colony Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Eastham Police are investigating the crash.
Pedestrian struck in Eastham
January 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
