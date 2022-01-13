You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck in Eastham

Pedestrian struck in Eastham

January 13, 2022

EASTHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Eastham sometime after 4:30 PM Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred on Colony Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Eastham Police are investigating the crash.

