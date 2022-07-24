Plymouth Fire Department extinguishes two-alarm house fire Sunday morning

PLYMOUTH – Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department extinguished a two-alarm house fire Sunday morning that left a family displaced.

At approximately 6:35 AM, Plymouth Fire responded to 9 Overlook Circle for a report of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters from the West Plymouth Village Fire Station observed heavy flames throughout the home. The occupants, a family of three, were not home at the time of the fire.

A second alarm was struck to provide additional manpower and relief to the scene due to the high temperatures. Members of the Kingston Fire Department responded to provide station coverage. Brewster Ambulance also responded to provide medical support and rehab.

Firefighters aggressively worked to knock down the flames and the fire was deemed to be under control around 8 a.m. Crews are still working to overhaul the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The home sustained significant damage and was a total loss. Chief Foley estimated that approximately $725,000 in damage was done to the building and its contents.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Plymouth Fire Department, Plymouth Police Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Chief Foley commended the firefighters who battled their second two-alarm this weekend in extreme heat. “I want to acknowledge the great work by our firefighters who stepped up this weekend to safely extinguish these two fires in extreme heat conditions without any injuries or heat-related issues,” Chief Foley said. “Throughout this heatwave, our members have worked extra shifts to ensure that those on shift have relief and their dedication and hard work has shown through, especially in these two incidents.”

The chief was referring to another fire in Plymouth on Friday on Thompson Circle.