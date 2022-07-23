Video: Bourne Fire covers Plymouth fire station while crews battle two alarm house fire





PLYMOUTH – Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department extinguished a two-alarm house fire Friday night that displaced a family.

At 6:08 PM, firefighters were called to 2 Thompson Circle after receiving multiple 911 calls about a house on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters from the Bourne Road Fire Station observed heavy fire coming from an attached garage with the flames extending to the home.

Due to the excessive heat temperatures today, a second alarm was struck to bring additional firefighters to the scene to provide relief. Additionally, members of the Bourne Fire Department provided station coverage.

Firefighters worked aggressively to put out the flames and the fire was declared to be under control at 6:50 p.m. As of 9 p.m., firefighters were still on scene extinguishing hot spots.

While no injuries were reported, the home was deemed uninhabitable and the family was displaced and received assistance from the American Red Cross. The family was not home at the time of the fire.

Due to the heat, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services provided a rehab unit to assist firefighters on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Plymouth Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

“I want to commend our firefighters who helped to quickly get this fire under control in extreme heat conditions,” Chief Foley said. “It isn’t easy working in these conditions and they did a great job. We are glad that no one was injured and the family was able to all make it out safely.”

Photos and video by Plymouth Fire/CWN

Plymouth Fire Department Extinguishes Two-Alarm House Fire from John Guilfoil Public Relations on Vimeo.