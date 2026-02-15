You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Power out in West Barnstable after overnight vehicle vs pole crash

Power out in West Barnstable after overnight vehicle vs pole crash

February 15, 2026

WEST BARNSTABLE – A pickup struck a utility pole on Route 6A between Willow Street and Meetinghouse Way in West Barnstable around 1 AM Sunday. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped injury. As of 9 AM Eversource was still working to replace the pole resulting in 1,278 customers being without power and heat. Route 6A was closed in that area and motorists should seek alternate routes. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 