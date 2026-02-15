Power out in West Barnstable after overnight vehicle vs pole crash

WEST BARNSTABLE – A pickup struck a utility pole on Route 6A between Willow Street and Meetinghouse Way in West Barnstable around 1 AM Sunday. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped injury. As of 9 AM Eversource was still working to replace the pole resulting in 1,278 customers being without power and heat. Route 6A was closed in that area and motorists should seek alternate routes. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.