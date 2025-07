Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

CAPE COD – Eversource crews continue to work on power restoration after severe storms lashed southeast Massachusetts and Cape Cod Thursday evening. As of 8:30 AM, Wareham which was almost completely knocked out still has over 7,000 Eversource customer or about 50% without power. 1,500 are out in Bourne and 500 in Eastham, Isolated outages remain in other towns.

9:30 AM: The Eastham outage has been largely restored.

CWN will update this article through the day.