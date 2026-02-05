Sandwich Police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy



SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: The Sandwich Police Department is now accepting applications for our Citizens Police Academy. This 13-week program gives community members a firsthand look at the Sandwich Police Department’s operations. Topics covered in class include Criminal Law, Constitutional Law, Use of Force, Patrol Operations, and much more! This is an excellent opportunity to learn how the Sandwich Police Department works and to build stronger connections with the officers who serve our community.

Classes are held at the Sandwich Police Department (255 Cotuit Road) every Thursday from 6:30–9:30 PM. To apply, stop by the Sandwich Police Department to pick up an application. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older. The application deadline is Thursday, February 26, 2026, and class will begin on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

We look forward to welcoming you to the Citizens Police Academy and sharing this unique learning experience with our community!

If you have any questions you may contact LT. Grigorenko or Officer Petersen at [email protected]