Search warrant leads to drug charges in Wareham

WAREHAM – From Wareham Police: On February 20, 2026, the Wareham Police Criminal Investigation Division along with members of the Patrol Division, and Plymouth Police Department served a Commonwealth of Massachusetts narcotic related search warrant at a residence in Wareham. The target of the investigation was Taylor Fernandes, 37, years old of Wareham.

The joint investigation which consisted of; the Wareham Police Department, Plymouth Police Department K-9 Unit, and the Massachusetts State Police resulted in the arrest of Fernandes, the seizure of large quantities of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, various pills, drug related paraphernalia, and a large amount of US currency.

Taylor Fernandes, thirty-seven (37) years old of Wareham, MA was charged with; Trafficking fentanyl, Trafficking cocaine, and Trafficking heroin/morphine/opium.

Fernandes’ bail was set at $2,500 and is due to be arraigned at the Wareham Fourth 4th District Court, on Monday, February 23, 2026.

Chief Walter Correia Jr. applauded the collaborative effort between the multiple agencies involved in the investigation for taking potential lethal drugs off the streets.