Second ambulance involved crash reported at Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Hyannis

HYANNIS – For the second time in as many days, an ambulance has been involved in a traffic crash at Iyannough Road (Route 28) & Yarmouth Road in Hyannis. This time it was a Yarmouth ambulance. Another ambulance completed the patient transport to Cape Cod Hospital. No injuries were reported in the crash at the major intersection on approach to the hospital. Wednesday night a Truro ambulance was involved in a crash at the same location.