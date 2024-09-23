Second person dies after Yarmouth boat trailer crash, additional charges filed

YARMOUTH – The operator of the vehicle that struck a boat trailer August 30th, Peter Richmond, 81, of Yarmouth Port, was charged with a second count of Motor Vehicular Homicide by Negligent Operation. Tragically, Cornelius Allen Bottomley, 54, of Hanover, has died from injuries sustained in the crash that took the life of his nephew.

They were working together on a boat trailer that had become disabled from a broken axle when the 2020 Cadillac Escalade driven by Richmond struck the trailer from behind.

The Yarmouth Police Department extends their condolences and deepest sympathy to the families who have been impacted by this tragic incident.

