You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Second person dies after Yarmouth boat trailer crash, additional charges filed

Second person dies after Yarmouth boat trailer crash, additional charges filed

September 23, 2024

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

YARMOUTH – The operator of the vehicle that struck a boat trailer August 30th, Peter Richmond, 81, of Yarmouth Port, was charged with a second count of Motor Vehicular Homicide by Negligent Operation. Tragically, Cornelius Allen Bottomley, 54, of Hanover, has died from injuries sustained in the crash that took the life of his nephew.

They were working together on a boat trailer that had become disabled from a broken axle when the 2020 Cadillac Escalade driven by Richmond struck the trailer from behind.

The Yarmouth Police Department extends their condolences and deepest sympathy to the families who have been impacted by this tragic incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 