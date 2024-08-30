You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / BREAKING: Person pinned under boat after traffic crash in Yarmouth

BREAKING: Person pinned under boat after traffic crash in Yarmouth

August 30, 2024

John P. Carroll/CWN

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

YARMOUTH – A major crash was reported in Yarmouth sometime after 1 PM. The crash happened on North Main Street just south of Great Western Road.  One person was reportedly pinned under a vessel that was being towed by a vehicle. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport for a second victim. North Main Street was completely closed in that area.

Photos appeared to show a boat off of its demolished trailer. A Cadillac Escalade had heavy front end damage.

CWN is continuing to check with Yarmouth Police for further information.

