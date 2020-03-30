Lightning strikes knock out power, spark small fire on outer Cape



WELLFLEET – Lightning strikes associated with a strong squall line knocked out power to about 4,000 Eversource customers late Sunday evening. 3,200 were in Wellfleet with 800 in Eastham. Utility crews were able to quickly restore service to all but a handful of customers.

In Provincetown, firefighters were called to 67 Commercial Street in the west end of town where smoke was noticed in the attic due to a possible electrical issue in the house. A thermal imaging camera was used to check for any fire. No injuries were reported.