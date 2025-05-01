Small school bus crashes into utility pole in Eastham

EASTHAM – A small school bus struck a utility pole in Eastham shortly after 8:30 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Nauset Road between School House and Doane roads. The pole was snapped and left leaning over the road which was expected to be closed for and extended time. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. 77 Eversource customers lost power due the the incident.

