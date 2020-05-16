Steamship Authority Nantucket terminal closed overnight as employee is tested for COVID-19



NANTUCKET – The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority closed its Nantucket terminal building at 5 p.m. Friday and disinfected the facility after one employee at the facility reported that they were being tested for COVID-19.

The employee, who last worked at the facility Monday, reported to Authority staff Friday that he or she was getting tested for COVID-19 after feeling ill. Notifications are being made to other Authority personnel who may have come into contact with the employee.

The Authority is working to determine if the employee came into close contact with any passengers. In accordance with the Authority’s COVID-19 guidelines, the employee in question has not returned to work and will not until the test results are received.

The Authority has been following advanced cleaning protocols at all of its facilities and on board its vessels; however, the extra cleaning was ordered out of an abundance of caution. The cleaning, which is being performed by Moran Environmental Recovery, will encompass a wipe down of high-touch surfaces inside the terminal.

The cleaning will be completed prior to the 6:45 p.m. departure of the M/V Gay Head and the terminal will reopen Saturday morning in time for the first scheduled departure of the day, the 6:30 a.m. departure of the M/V Eagle.