HYANNIS – A pickup truck allegedly stolen from a job site in Hyannis about 6:30 AM Tuesday led to a chase. The chase wound up Route 132 onto Route 6 westbound going over the Sagamore Bridge. For safety reasons police called off the chase but efforts to locate the truck and the suspect were continuing.
Stolen truck in Hyannis leads to chase
March 10, 2026
