Stolen truck in Hyannis leads to chase

March 10, 2026

HYANNIS – A pickup truck allegedly stolen from a job site in Hyannis about 6:30 AM Tuesday led to a chase. The chase wound up Route 132 onto Route 6 westbound going over the Sagamore Bridge. For safety reasons police called off the chase but efforts to locate the truck and the suspect were continuing.

