Suspect, officers cold and wet but okay after bizarre incident in Provincetown

February 7, 2026

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police are investigatign a bizarre incident late Saturday afternoon. An officer on patrol in the area of Commercial Street (Route 6A) and Snail Road spotted a person reportedly wanted for vandalizing vehicles. The suspect fled onto the beach and despite the frigid conditions entered the water in an apparent attempt to elude arrest. Officers were able to take the individual into custody. The suspect and officers were checked by EMTs for possible hypothermia. CWN is continuing to check with Provincetown Police for further details.

