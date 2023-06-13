Taunton man arrested for murder for Sunday stabbing in Falmouth



FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois today announced that Adrian Black, 22, of Taunton, was arrested today in Taunton on charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon stemming from the stabbing of Milteer Hendrix, 19, of Falmouth, on June 10, 2023 at the Gosnold Grove Apartments, Falmouth.

On June 10th, 2023 at approximately 4:44 pm, the Falmouth Police Department received a 911 call reporting a possible stabbing at Gosnold Grove Apartments, located at 364 East Falmouth Highway, Falmouth, MA. Upon arrival, officers found Hendrix bleeding from an apparent stab wound. Hendrix was transported to Falmouth Hospital and then med-flighted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston. He was pronounced deceased on the morning of June 11, 2023.

A warrant for Black’s arrest issued earlier today following an investigation by Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office and the Falmouth Police Department. The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and Taunton Police Department participated in Black’s arrest.

Black is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow, June 13, 2023, at 9:00 am at the Falmouth District Court.

Photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN