Taunton man convicted of first-degree murder in 2023 stabbing death of 19-year-old Falmouth teen



FALMOUTH – From the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that Adrian Black, of Taunton, was convicted of First-Degree Murder by a Barnstable County jury for his involvement in the death of a male in the town of Falmouth in 2023.

On June 10, 2023, the Falmouth Police Department received a 911 call reporting a possible stabbing at an apartment complex. The Falmouth Police and Mashpee Fire/ Rescue responded to the scene. Upon arrival first responders located a male bleeding from the chest with what appeared to be a stab wound. The male was transported to Falmouth Hospital and later MedFlighted to a Boston area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on June 11, 2023. The victim was 19-year-old Milteer Hendricks of Falmouth.



Through the investigation, consisting of witness statements, surveillance videos from the apartment complex, and cell phone videos it was learned that five individuals arrived in a BMW at the apartment complex. The evidence revealed that the group – including Defendant Adrian Black – intended to attack the victim. The victim was unarmed and outnumbered. Defendant Adrian Black proceeded to stab the victim in the chest area. After the stabbing, Defendant Adrian Black fled the scene with the four others in the BMW. On June 12, 2023, Defendant Adrian Black, then 22 years old, was arrested in Taunton, MA on the charge of murder.

The case was investigated by the Falmouth Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Chief of Narcotics and Firearms Unit Assistant District Attorney Thomas Flanagan, Chief of the Appeals Unit – Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney, and Assistant District Attorney Michael Preble along with Victim Witness Assistant Deborah McCoy.

The Jury Trial began on March 19th and concluded on April 2nd. The Jury deliberated for approximately 2 hours. Sentencing is scheduled in the Barnstable Superior Court on Friday, April 3, 2026. A conviction of Murder in the First Degree requires a sentence of mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN file