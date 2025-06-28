Updated: Technical rescue called for woman fallen on slope near Nobska Light in Woods Hole





WOODS HOLE – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was called to a scene in Woods Hole about 5:20 AM. According to reports, a woman was injured in a fall on the slop near Nobska Light off Church Street. Rescuers used ropes and a stokes basket to retrieve the victim who was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries.

Update from Falmouth Fire-Rescue: On June 28, 2025, at 0521 hours, the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department was dispatched to the area of 197 Church Street for a report of a fall victim. Ambulance 39 arrived and found a victim located on a steep trail across from the Nobska Lighthouse with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was unable to self-extricate, and additional fire personnel were requested, including activation of the Barnstable County Technical Rescue Team (BCTRT) due to the victim’s location. Members of the BCTRT arrived and were able to safely coordinate the extrication of the victim, who was then transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The FFRD wishes to thank all the members of the BCTRT who responded and assisted during this incident, as well as the Falmouth Police Department for providing traffic control in the area.



Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN