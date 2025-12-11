Three individuals indicted by grand jury in three unrelated human trafficking investigations on Cape Cod



BARNSTABLE – From the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that on December 5, 2025, 2 individuals Luca Aguilar, 20 years old, of Brewster, and Rina Althany Hernadez Alcantara, 38 years old, of Sandwich, were indicted by a Barnstable Grand Jury for their roles in human trafficking offenses. Additionally, on December 10, 2025, Ionut Stamatin, 24 years old, of Falmouth was also indicted by a Barnstable County Grand Jury for his role on trafficking related charges.

These investigations were independent of each other and occurred in Yarmouth, Barnstable, and Falmouth on Cape Cod. These efforts by law enforcement agencies working with our office reflects the ongoing efforts to combat trafficking in our communities.

In the case pertaining to Luca Aguilar, the Barnstable Police Department received information in April 2025 that a 15- year-old girl was being exploited by a 20-year-old male. It was reported that the male in question was allegedly offering marijuana and vapes in exchange for sex with the 15-year-old. It was learned through further investigation that the male was Luca Aguilar. During this investigation it was discovered that Mr. Aguilar was allegedly engaging in sexual activity and soliciting and/or receiving nude images with two other individuals, one age 13 and another age 14. Mr. Aguilar has been indicted on 6 charges in the Barnstable Superior Court: Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, Attempted Rape of a Child, Posing/Exhibit Child in Sexual Act, Possession of Child Pornography and Obscene Matter to Minor. Mr. Aguilar is scheduled to be

arraigned in the Barnstable Superior Court on a later date.

The case that involving Rina Althany Hernandez Alcantara was investigated by the Yarmouth Police Department . The investigation began back on September 11, 2025, when a Yarmouth Patrol Officer observed suspected sexual activity in a parked car in a local business parking lot. Officer Jefferson Willis noted a vehicle with a female driver enter the lot with a female passenger and park. Shortly thereafter a 2nd vehicle entered the lot driven by a male and park. The female passenger in the 1st car entered the passenger seat of the 2nd car and shortly afterwards the windows began to fog in the 2nd car. After a few minutes the female passenger exited the 2nd car, adjusted her clothing, and re-entered the 1st car. Both cars then left the lot. A traffic stop of the 1st car was conducted after witnessing this activity. Based on information gained during that car stop along with a subsequent investigation, the driver of the 1st car, Rina Althany Hernadez Alcantara, was arrested and later indicted by a Barnstable County Grand Jury on the charge of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude. This defendant is scheduled to be arraigned in the Barnstable Superior Court on a later date.

The case involving Ionut Stamatin was investigated by the Massachusetts State Police. On October 1, 2025, law enforcement agencies carried out a planned human trafficking operation in the town of Falmouth that was focused on identifying and intercepting individuals involved in the exploitation of victims. Undercover officers engaged with Mr. Ionut Stamatin who believed he was arranging a time and place to engage in paid sexual activities with a 15-year-old girl. A short time later investigators observed a male arrive at and make contact at the designated location. It was later determined that male was Ionut Stamatin. Once Mr. Stamatin was placed in custody a confirmation text was sent to the phone number of the person of which an agreement for commercial sex was made. Law enforcement members observed the confirmation text to appear on the phone that was in Ionut Stamatin’s possession at the time of his arrest. Mr. Stamatin also had $170 in cash and 10 condoms in his possession. Ionut Stamatin was indicted on December 10, 2025, by a Barnstable Grand Jury on the following charges: Entice Child Under 16, Attempted Rape of a Child, Enticement to Engage in Prostitution or Commercial Sexual Activity and Pay for Sexual Conduct with Child Under 18. He will be arraigned in the Barnstable Superior Court at a later date.

All of these trafficking cases will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Leigh Scalice, Chief of Child Abuse and Vulnerable Victims.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.