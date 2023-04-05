Three people indicted in October 2022 fatal stabbing in Falmouth

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, CWN did not receive this information until today.

FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois today announced that a Grand Jury has indicted James D. Blood, age 40, of Lynn; Cynthia L. Rubin, age 44, of Reading, and; Marlowe Hargrove, age 44, of Falmouth for their role relating to the October 24, 2022 death of Corey A. Lowe in the town of Falmouth. An arraignment date in Barnstable Superior Court will be scheduled.

Blood was indicted on the charges of Second Degree Murder, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon causing Serious Bodily Injury, and Entering without Breaking in the Nighttime Putting a Person in Fear.

Rubin was indicted on the charges of Accessory After the Fact, Home Invasion, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Entering without Breaking in the Nighttime Putting a Person in Fear.

Hargrove was indicted on the charge of Assault and Battery to Collect a Loan.

On October 24, 2022 at about 11:30 pm, Falmouth Police and EMS responded to a 911 call for service at 444 East Falmouth Highway Apartment B for a report of an assault. Upon arrival they found Lowe suffering from stab wounds and transported him to Falmouth Hospital. Lowe was then transferred for care to the Boston Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The charges stem from an investigated conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and the Falmouth Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Michael Donovan will be prosecuting the case.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.