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Three vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

June 5, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

EASTHAM – Three vehicles collided in Eastham about 5:45 PM Friday. The crash happened on State Highway (Route 6) at McKoy Road. Several people were evaluated with one person transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic delays were likely in the area until the scene could be cleared. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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