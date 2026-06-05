EASTHAM – Three vehicles collided in Eastham about 5:45 PM Friday. The crash happened on State Highway (Route 6) at McKoy Road. Several people were evaluated with one person transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic delays were likely in the area until the scene could be cleared. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Three vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 6 in Eastham
June 5, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Eastham