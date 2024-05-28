Suspect in multi state crime spree ordered held for mental health evaluation



BOURNE – The suspect in a multi state crime spree was arraigned in Plymouth District Court Tuesday morning. Jared Ravizza was ordered held for a mental health evaluation in connection with a stabbing at the McDonalds rest area off Route 3 in Plymouth Saturday afternoon that sent two workers to the hospital.

Ravizza is also a suspect in a earlier stabbing at an AMC movie theater complex in Braintree that sent four young women to the hospital. All six stabbing suspects are expected to survive.

Connecticut State Police say Ravizza is wanted for a homicide in Deep River Connecticut earlier Saturday.

Ravizza’s crime spree came to an end after he crashed his Porsche during a high speed pursuit that ended on Cotuit Road in Sandwich.

See CWN full coverage here.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN