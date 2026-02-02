You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash injures 1, closes lanes of Route 6 in Eastham

Traffic crash injures 1, closes lanes of Route 6 in Eastham

February 2, 2026

EASTHAM – A traffic crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital and forced traffic detours. The collision happened on State Highway (Route 6) between Massasoit Road and Old County Road shortly before 9 AM Monday. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

