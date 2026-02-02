EASTHAM – A traffic crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital and forced traffic detours. The collision happened on State Highway (Route 6) between Massasoit Road and Old County Road shortly before 9 AM Monday. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic crash injures 1, closes lanes of Route 6 in Eastham
February 2, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard receive grants to protect pitch pine habitat
- LISTEN: Sandwich opioid abatement funds supporting community recovery events
- LISTEN: Barnstable County Commissioners hitting the road 2026 for more Cape outreach
- State officials release updated regulations targeting fishing gear debris
- Another potential weekend snowstorm being monitored; fire departments call for clear hydrants
- Cape Cod Potato Chip factory in Hyannis closing this Spring
- 4-H Advisory Council accepting scholarship applications for Cape Cod youth
- Info on new fishing gear regulations available at Hyannis event on Saturday
- Vineyard Wind given go-ahead to resume construction
- Steamship Authority summer reservations open, slower start than 2025
- IFAW says new data project will help vessels steer clear of right whales
- Cape leads issue last situational report as winter storm winds down
- AAA Northeast offers safety, maintenance tips as frigid conditions persist