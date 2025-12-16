You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic delays reported after crash before the rotary in Eastham

December 16, 2025

MassDOT/CWN

EASTHAM – A multi-vehicle apparent chain reaction crash caused delays on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened about 3:15 PM Tuesday at the entrance to the Rotary. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation.

