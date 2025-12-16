EASTHAM – A multi-vehicle apparent chain reaction crash caused delays on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened about 3:15 PM Tuesday at the entrance to the Rotary. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation.
Traffic delays reported after crash before the rotary in Eastham
December 16, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
