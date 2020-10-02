You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck takes out utility pole in Eastham

Truck takes out utility pole in Eastham

October 2, 2020

EASTHAM – A truck reportedly struck a utility pole in Eastham sometime after noon Friday. The driver was not injured but the pole was snapped and live wires were down on Salt Works Road. The road was closed until Eversource could respond to make repairs. Eastham Police are investigating the incident.

