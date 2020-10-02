EASTHAM – A truck reportedly struck a utility pole in Eastham sometime after noon Friday. The driver was not injured but the pole was snapped and live wires were down on Salt Works Road. The road was closed until Eversource could respond to make repairs. Eastham Police are investigating the incident.
Truck takes out utility pole in Eastham
October 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
