CHATHAM – Two people were evaluated after a rear-end collision in Chatham. The crash happened sometime after 3 PM Wednesday at the intersection of Old Queen Anne Road and Chippingstone Road. Traffic was detoured around the scene onto Sam Ryder Road. Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash. One of the victims was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital.
Photos by Chatham Police/CWN
Two evaluated after crash in Chatham
May 5, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
