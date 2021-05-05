You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two evaluated after crash in Chatham

May 5, 2021



CHATHAM – Two people were evaluated after a rear-end collision in Chatham. The crash happened sometime after 3 PM Wednesday at the intersection of Old Queen Anne Road and Chippingstone Road. Traffic was detoured around the scene onto Sam Ryder Road. Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash. One of the victims was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital.
Photos by Chatham Police/CWN

