You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in bike accident in Eastham

Two injured in bike accident in Eastham

July 19, 2020

EASTHAM – Two people were injured, at least one seriously, in a bicycle accident in Eastham Sunday morning. Two ambulances were called to the bike trail near Old Orchard Road. Both victims were taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 