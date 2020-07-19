EASTHAM – Two people were injured, at least one seriously, in a bicycle accident in Eastham Sunday morning. Two ambulances were called to the bike trail near Old Orchard Road. Both victims were taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Two injured in bike accident in Eastham
July 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
