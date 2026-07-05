CHATHAM – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a scooter crash in Chatham. It happened shortly before 10:30 PM at Main Street and Forest Beach Road. Chatham Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
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Two injured in scooter crash in Chatham
July 4, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Chatham