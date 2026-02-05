FALMOUTH – Two people escaped injury after a traffic crash left both of their vehicles heavily damaged. The crash happened shortly after 7 PM Wednesday on Sandwich Road between Hayway & Boxberry Hill Roads. Sandwich Road was closed in that stretched until the scene could be cleared. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Two people escape injury after crash leaves vehicles heavily damaged in Falmouth
February 4, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
