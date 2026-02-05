You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people escape injury after crash leaves vehicles heavily damaged in Falmouth

February 4, 2026

FALMOUTH – Two people escaped injury after a traffic crash left both of their vehicles heavily damaged. The crash happened shortly after 7 PM Wednesday on Sandwich Road between Hayway & Boxberry Hill Roads. Sandwich Road was closed in that stretched until the scene could be cleared. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

