Two people evaluated after traffic crash in Eastham

Two people evaluated after traffic crash in Eastham

August 28, 2024

EASTHAM – Two people were evaluated after a traffic crash in Eastham shortly after 2:30 PM Wednesday. The collision happened on State Highway (Route 6) at Brackett Road. Traffic was diverted around the scene and back ups were reported in the area of the busy intersection. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Eastham Police. Further details were not immediately available.

