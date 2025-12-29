BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured after a traffic crash left a vehicle on its roof in the median on Route 6. The crash happened shortly after 5 PM west bound between Willow Street and Route 132. One person was reportedly ejected from the car. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert as MedFlight was not available due to weather. Both westbound lanes were blocked and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two people taken to Cape Cod Hospital after rollover crash on Route 6 in Barnstable
December 29, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
