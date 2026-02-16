Two people treated for smoke inhalation after bedroom fire in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Fire broke out in the bedroom of a Sandwich residence shortly before 9:30 AM Monday. Firefighters responded to the Telegraph Hill Road location and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. Two residents reportedly suffered smoke inhalation and were transported to Cape Cod Hospital.



From Sandwich Fire: On February 16, 2026 at 9:20 AM, the Sandwich Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at 11 Telegraph Hill Road, and during the response was notified that is was now a reported structure fire.

On arrival units found a fire confined to the 2nd floor bedroom. Two residents and two dogs self-evacuated to safety. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes with one hose line. There was moderate smoke and water damage on the second floor with minor smoke damage throughout the remainder of the house. The two building occupants were transported to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation by Sandwich Fire and West Barnstable Fire Department ambulances.

A total of 14 firefighters responded to the scene and remained on scene for 90 minutes. Bourne Fire Department provided station coverage during the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Sandwich Fire Department.