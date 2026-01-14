Update: Four-alarm Bourne fire started with combustion of oily rags

– From Mass Department of Fire Services: The four-alarm fire at a woodworking business started accidentally with the combustion of oily rags, said Bourne Fire Chief David S. Pelonzi and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine.

“The oils in some paints, stains, and varnishes release heat as they dry,” said Chief Pelonzi. “If the heat is trapped in a pile of rags or applicators, it can ignite. This is especially hazardous because ignition can occur hours after the rags were used, when no one is aware of the danger.”

The Bourne Fire Department responded to 150 State Road following a central station alarm. On arrival, the shift commander observed smoke showing and requested additional personnel and apparatus. The fire soon went to second, third, and fourth alarms due to the size of the building and scope of the fire. In light of the toxic and flammable chemicals used in some woodworking operations, the District 1 Hazmat team was requested for fireground air monitoring. Technicians found no imminent hazards to first responders or the community.

Firefighters from Bourne and about a dozen other local fire departments battled the blaze for about six hours before bringing it under control.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Bourne Fire Department, Bourne Police Department, and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. They determined that the fire began beneath a workbench in a finishing booth along the right side of the first floor. Staining applicators had been in use and were stored in this area.

“This is a fact pattern that occurs more often than most people think,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “We often see it in homes under construction or where someone is performing a do-it-yourself project with flooring, furniture, or a deck. In this particular case, the large amount of sawdust, staining products, and wooden furniture at the site probably contributed to the fire’s rapid spread.”

Chief Pelonzi and State Fire Marshal Davine urged caution after using paints, stains, and varnishes and recommended these tips to prevent the combustion of oily rags:

Dry rags and applicators individually outdoors. You can hang dry them or spread them out flat on the ground.

Professionals who use these rags on a regular basis should educate their employees about the fire risk. Once dried, the rags should be placed in a listed oily waste container to be emptied by a private contractor.

Less frequent users can place them in a can filled with water and detergent and cover it with a tight-fitting lid. An old paint can works perfectly. Dispose of it at a household hazardous waste collection in your community.

State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office identified oily rags as the cause or a potential factor in more than a dozen fires last year.