Update: Victims of ice rescue identified as search continues for husband

– From Eastham Police: ** Update on water incident at Bee’s River, First Encounter Beach ** On Tuesday, 2/17/26, an additional extensive search operation was conducted at Bee’s River. This multiagency search included personnel and assets from the Eastham Police and Fire Departments, Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Airwing, Barnstable County Technical Rescue and Dive Team, Barnstable County Sherrif’s Office, Massachusetts Department of Fire Service, and Providence Canteen. Units began arriving at 7am, and the operation concluded at approximately 1:30 PM. Ice conditions were favorable early in the day and allowed divers to enter the water and conduct a broad search of Bee’s River. Multiple drones and the MA State Police Airwing provided an aerial search of the area as well. After approximately 4 hours the incoming tide returned large amounts of ice to Bee’s River, making an ongoing water search ineffective. Ice conditions will continue to be monitored, and additional water searches may occur in the coming days.

With the permission of the family, at this time our department is confirming the identities of the two victims as:

Gerard Boucher, age 72 of Eastham

Kathleen Boucher, age 71 of Eastham

The Eastham Police and Fire Departments continue to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victims. We would also like to thank our regional partners for their help with this ongoing incident.

We will provide additional updates if more information becomes available.