Breaking: Multiple units responding to ice rescue in Eastham

EASTHAM – Multiple units are responding to an ice rescue at First Encounter Beach in Eastham. Initial reports say an officer following a dog heard someone calling for help in the icy water about 9:30 AM Saturday. Divers are among the units rushing to the scene.

Update 10:30 AM: Rescue efforts continue. One person, believed to be a first responder, was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation of possible hypothermia.

Update 11:30 AM: A victim was removed from the ice. Their condition is unknown at this time.

CWN has a crew on the way to the scene and we will bring you further details as we get them.