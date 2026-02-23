(Updated through 1 PM) Live blog: CWN continuing coverage of the “Blizzard of 2026”, widespread outages, barn fire, more…

SELRES_0.45382173864426256SELRES_0.45382173864426256

SELRES_0.1354214768714388SELRES_0.03759988694636118SELRES_0.21010221008670815SELRES_0.21010221008670815SELRES_0.03759988694636118SELRES_0.1354214768714388

CAPE COD – A powerful nor’easter is bringing blizzard conditions across Cape Cod Monday. Scroll down this article for continuing coverage.

The National Weather Service was predicting that snowfall totals could range between 12 and 20 inches across the Cape, with higher amounts possible in some isolated areas. A State of Emergency had been declared in Massachusetts by Gov. Maura Healey on Sunday.

The snow was falling at over two inches an hour early Monday morning and was expected to continue for several hours.

Multiple reports of downed utility lines and trees. In Harwich, a large tree was reported down in the Kildee Hill area impacting power and large tree was down in the area of Route 28 and Sisson Road. Queen Anne Road at Main St. was reported to be impassable after a tree fell in the area.

The Barnstable County Emergency Regional Planning Committee announced that shelters were open across Cape Cod.

Open Regional Emergency Shelters:

• Nauset Regional High School – 100 Cable Road, Eastham

• Barnstable Intermediate School – 895 Falmouth Road, Hyannis

Shelter map & updates: https://www.capecod.gov/shelters

Barnstable County remains in the peak impact period of this storm. Travel is dangerous. Please stay home unless leaving is necessary for your safety.

Regional shelters are open for residents who cannot safely remain at home due to power outages, lack of heat, medical needs requiring electricity, or unsafe conditions.

If you must go to a shelter:

• Bring medications and essential personal items

• Bring necessary medical equipment

• Bring supplies for children and pets

• Caregivers should accompany those they assist

The Town of Barnstable was reporting several downed trees and lines and scattered outages.

Below are several storm related resources and information:

Report Power Out: 1-800-592-2000

Eversource Outage Map: https://outagemap.eversource.com/external/default.html

Sign Up for Power Outage Notifications https://www.eversource.com/residential/outages/outage-alerts

Safety and preparedness tips for nor’easters and coastal storms: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/noreaster-coastal-storm-safety-tips

Power outage preparedness and safety information: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/power-outage-safety-tips

Flood safety tips: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/flood-safety-tips

7 AM update: About 50,000 Eversource customers are without power at this hour and unfortunately this is only expected to get worse. ALWAYS ASSUME DOWNED WIRES ARE LIVE! A Sav-On gas station canopy has blown over in Harwich. Report of tree down across Route 6 eastbound near Route 132. STAY OFF THE ROADS FOR YOUR OWN SAFETY. A flagpole has come down across Main Street in Bourne closing that road. 7 Inches reported across the Upper Cape. Mesonet stations report 77 MPH wind gust in Wellfleet, 72 in Sandwich and 70 in Chatham.

8 AM update: power outages up to 85,000 customers. Reports of trees, poles and wires down in numerous places.

9:00 AM update: 10 inches of snow in Sandwich. Over 100,000 Eversource customers without power.

10:00 AM update:

From Bourne Police: Our simple message: STAY OFF THE ROADS PLEASE.

Travel conditions are near impossible at this time. Officers are having to respond to multiple vehicles that are stuck in the roadway. Trees and power lines are falling. There are hazards across many of our roadways. Emergency crews are having a difficult time responding to calls for service due to the road conditions.

At this time about 60% of Bourne residents are without power. Power is coming in and out to many residents. Restoration efforts are hampered by the current weather conditions.

Police Department internet is intermittent at this time. While 9-1-1 remains fully operational, with both our primary and backup internet connections being unstable, our phone system reverts to a cellular backup. The cellular backup has slightly limited capabilities. Non-emergency calls may be diverted to a voicemail system. This voicemail system is being monitored real time and you will receive a call back, if requested. If you are reporting downed trees or non-life safety issues, please provide details of the location and we will be sure to relay to DPW/Utility crews.

Dispatchers are still answering live 9-1-1 and non-emergency calls; however, when on our non-emergency call system is on cellular backup, Dispatchers only have the ability to answer one call at a time and the remaining calls divert to voicemail. The phone number for NON-EMERGENCY calls is still 508-759-4451 and select option 1.

Please dial 9-1-1 for ANY emergency calls.

_____

12 inches of snow in Yarmouth. Still many reports of trees/poles/wires down coming in. 118,000 Eversource customers without power on the Cape.

_____

From Orleans Police: Well, its still snowing… duh… Many roads around town are impassable with either trees or primary wires, or both, blocking the roadway. Between us and the Orleans Fire-Rescue we are trying to set up barricades and cones as quickly as possible. If for some reason you must be out on the roads, please do not go around any barricades as they may be a warning of live wires down across the road.

DPW and Mass DOT are continuing to plow and attempt to clear as many of these trees as possible. In the case of trees tangled up in wires they can’t be cleared until it is known that the power has been cut so some roads may remain closed until Eversource is able to respond to that area.

Please note, if you are without power and or heat or feel unsafe in your home due to the weather conditions, there is a shelter established at Nauset Regional High School.



11 AM update: The National Weather Service has confirmed blizzard conditions (1/4 mile visibility, 35+ MPH winds for 3+ hours) in Falmouth, Hyannis and Chatham. The Steamship Authority, Hy-Line, and Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority have suspended operations. 139,000 customers without power Cape wide.

From Provincetown Police: Johnson Street is completely closed to motor vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists due to downed wires and a leaning telephone pole.

This road has been blocked by barricades signifying that it is impassible. Do not move the barricades and do not pass through them. There is no estimated time of repair due to the storm.

CWN video report from Harwich:



12:00 PM update: Power outages at 142,000+

Snowfall reports:

4 W Barnstable 14.0 in 0800 AM 02/23

1 WSW Yarmouth 12.0 in 0800 AM 02/23

Sandwich 10.0 in 0800 AM 02/23

2 SE Hyannis AP 8.0 in 1000 AM 02/23 Trained Spotter

Mashpee 6.8 in 0800 AM 02/23

1 NNE Brewster 6.0 in 0800 AM 02/23

Harwich 6.0 in 0800 AM 02/23

1 NE Dennis 6.0 in 0800 AM 02/23

Chatham 4.0 in 0913 AM 02/23

Peak wind gusts: (83 MPH at Nantucket Airport)

Wellfleet 77 MPH 0706 AM 02/23 WXFLOW

Hatch Beach 71 MPH 0912 AM 02/23 WXFLOW

Chatham 70 MPH 0813 AM 02/23 WXFLOW

Hyannis AP 69 MPH 0733 AM 02/23 ASOS

West Dennis 68 MPH 0909 AM 02/23 WXFLOW

Chapin 65 MPH 0816 AM 02/23 WXFLOW

West Falmouth 62 MPH 0832 AM 02/23 WXFLOW

Kalmus 60 MPH 0904 AM 02/23 WXFLOW

Otis AFB 58 MPH 0856 AM 02/23 AWOS

From Eastham Police: This is Chief Adam Bohannon at the Eastham Police Department with an quick update regarding the ongoing storm. High winds and heavy snow continue to impact our area. Eastham has sustained heavy tree and electrical grid damage with approximately 97% of the town without power. These power outages will be lengthy as Eversource cannot begin restoration efforts until weather conditions are safe to do so. Weather and road conditions are extremely dangerous at this point. Please stay home and off the roads.

If you are in need of emergency sheltering, the shelter at Nauset Regional High School is open. If you cannot provide your own transportation to the shelter, please contact the Eastham Police Department at 508-255-0551. The shelter should be a last resort. Please consider staying with a neighbor or friend that might have a generator.

The highest winds are expected to subside by about 1 PM, however high winds and snow will continue to as late as midnight. Once conditions allow, we will begin making a complete assessment of the damage and working with Eversource and other partners in the recovery effort.

CWN video report from Saquatucket Harbor:



From Provincetown Police: Conwell Street is closed to vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians between Harry Kemp Way and Cemetery Road due to power lines and a leaning telephone pole.

Stay inside, avoid driving, and those who are out will be re routed. There is no estimated time of repair due to the storm.

CWN video report from Dennis:



12:30 PM update: Report of a barn fully involved barn fire on Serenity Lane in Brewster. Firefighters having access problems due to snow. Provincetown Fire investigating a tree down on a structure on Commercial Street in the area of Howland Street. Reports of the public safety radio system on the outer Cape malfunctioning forcing first responders to use backup radios.



1:00 PM update: 150,000 customers without power on the Cape.

From Wellfleet Police-This is Chief Kevin LaRocco of the Wellfleet Police Department with a brief update on the ongoing storm. High winds and heavy snowfall continue to affect our area. Wellfleet has experienced significant damage to trees and the electrical grid, leaving approximately 98% of the town without power. These outages are expected to be prolonged, as Eversource crews cannot begin restoration efforts until weather conditions are safe. Travel conditions are extremely hazardous at this time, and residents are strongly urged to stay home and avoid the roads.

For those in need of emergency shelter, the shelter at Nauset Regional High School is open. If you are unable to arrange your own transportation, please contact the Wellfleet Police Department at 508-349-3702 for assistance. The shelter should be considered a last resort; if possible, please consider staying with a neighbor or friend who has generator power.

While the strongest winds are expected to diminish around 1:00 p.m., high winds and snow may continue through midnight. As soon as conditions permit, we will conduct a full damage assessment and coordinate with Eversource and other partners to begin recovery efforts.

Brewster Fire officials doing their level best at the barn fire on Serenity Lane. Deep snow and down wires are causing access problems and the pressure relief valves on some propane tanks have activated complicating the situation. The residents of the house on the same property are safe.

Report of several vehicles including a Bourne ambulance stuck on Route 25.