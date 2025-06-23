You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle believed involved in fatal hit & run pedestrian crash on May 24th in Wellfleet has been located

June 23, 2025


WELLFLEETFrom Wellfleet Police: A vehicle believed involved in the hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of 24-year-old Timothy Duval of Tallahassee, Florida on May 24th, 2025, has been located. The vehicle matches the description previously released by investigators and is currently being processed by the Wellfleet Police Department, the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council’s Crash Reconstruction Team.

Currently, the name(s) of the person(s) of interest are being withheld pending further investigation.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Authorities continue to follow up on leads and encourage anyone with additional information to come forward. Please contact Detective Allen of the Wellfleet Police Department at 508-349-3702 with any information related to the case.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN file

