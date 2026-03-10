Vehicle found submerged at Mashpee boat ramp

MASHPEE – A vehicle was discovered submerged at the Mashpee Neck boat ramp Tuesday morning. Official responded sometime after 10 AM. A diver was sent in to confirm if anyone was in the vehicle. A search determined there was no one in the vehicle. Further details were not immediately available.
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
