Vehicle found submerged at Mashpee boat ramp

March 10, 2026

MASHPEE – A vehicle was discovered submerged at the Mashpee Neck boat ramp Tuesday morning. Official responded sometime after 10 AM. A diver was sent in to confirm if anyone was in the vehicle. A search determined there was no one in the vehicle. Further details were not immediately available.

