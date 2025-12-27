BOURNE – A vehicle rolled on its roof in the median of Route 25 eastbound before the Bourne Bridge just after 7 AM Saturday. All of the occupants were able to self-extricate from the vehicle. They were evaluated at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating if icy roads played a role in the crash.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN
Vehicle rolls on its roof on Route 25 before Bourne Bridge
December 27, 2025
BOURNE – A vehicle rolled on its roof in the median of Route 25 eastbound before the Bourne Bridge just after 7 AM Saturday. All of the occupants were able to self-extricate from the vehicle. They were evaluated at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating if icy roads played a role in the crash.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- AmeriCorps prepares for annual MLK Jr. Day of Service with focus on sustainability
- State demands lift on offshore wind stop
- LISTEN: County updates and year in review with Barnstable County Commission
- LISTEN: AAA Northeast says stay safe amid record travel season
- Trump administration suspends 5 wind projects off the East Coast, including Vineyard Wind
- Monomoy Regional School Committee votes to appoint Dr. Robin Millen as the district’s next Superintendent
- Yarmouth brings well back online after bacteria detected
- Gateway Airport to share progress on PFAS mitigation
- Mass DPU is taking up the task of reviewing utility bill costs
- Ten-year agreement reached to run Falmouth Country Club
- Number of cold-stunned turtles in treatment swells to over 450
- Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe provides update on school and summer camps
- LISTEN: Child and Family Services sponsors families in need for the holidays