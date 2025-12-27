You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls on its roof on Route 25 before Bourne Bridge

Vehicle rolls on its roof on Route 25 before Bourne Bridge

December 27, 2025

BOURNE – A vehicle rolled on its roof in the median of Route 25 eastbound before the Bourne Bridge just after 7 AM Saturday. All of the occupants were able to self-extricate from the vehicle. They were evaluated at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating if icy roads played a role in the crash.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 